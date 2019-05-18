Concerts
SKILLET
May 18, 2019
GRANGER SMITH
June 1, 2019
CASTING CROWNS
June 22, 2019
DAUGHTRY
July 20, 2019
for KING & COUNTRY
August 10, 2019
RANDY ROGERS BAND
August 24, 2019
STONEY LARUE
August 24, 2019
More artists coming soon. Stay tuned!
See all concerts FREE with a Membership or Season Pass.
All concerts are included with park admission, a Membership, or a current year's Season Pass and take place in Frontier City's Starlight Amphitheater. The Starlight Amphitheater is an open, outdoor venue. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you are more than welcome to bring along your own outdoor chairs, blankets, etc. to sit on during the show. Times subject to change.