All concerts are included with park admission, a Membership, or a current year's Season Pass and take place in Frontier City's Starlight Amphitheater. The Starlight Amphitheater is an open, outdoor venue. A limited amount of seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you are more than welcome to bring along your own outdoor chairs, blankets, etc. to sit on during the show. Times subject to change.